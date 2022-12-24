Katie Nolan announces engagement to comedian boyfriend

Katie Nolan had some big personal news to announce this week.

Appearing Friday on “The GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr., Nolan revealed that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, comedian Dan Soder. Nolan showed off the ring on her finger for the audience.

The Sports Emmy-winning host Nolan is best known for her time at ESPN and for her old show “Garbage Time with Katie Nolan” on FOX Sports. In more recent years, she has done hosting work for Apple TV+ (even going viral this past spring for an interesting broadcast).

As for Soder, he has had prominent roles of his own on MTV2’s “Guy Code” as well as the SHOWTIME series “Billions.” He used to make appearances on “Garbage Time” with Nolan as well.

This is proving to be a banner week for engagements in the sports world. A few days ago, another sports figure also got engaged to a comedian partner.