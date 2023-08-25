Keyshawn Johnson sorts out big issue to join FS1

Keyshawn Johnson is clear to join FS1’s “Undisputed” after settling one big outstanding issue.

Johnson reached a settlement with ESPN on his five-year, $18 million contract, clearing him to join FS1, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Johnson signed the deal a year ago, but was let go in the company’s recent wave of layoffs.

ESPN had not actually released Johnson from that contract until now, which quickly became an issue for Johnson. He was poised to join Skip Bayless’ reworked debate program, but ESPN had to clear it first. That has happened, and Johnson is now set to start Monday.

Johnson is one of a series of co-hosts Bayless will work off of in a new-look format for “Undisputed.” Whether viewers respond is unclear, but the show will certainly deliver some big names.