Longtime ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

January 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin has died.

Franklin died on Tuesday, according to multiple reports on social media. He was 79.

Franklin worked at ESPN calling primarily college basketball and college football games from 1987-2011. He was the play-by-play voice of the Texas Longhorns from 1983-1988 and Houston Oilers from 1977-1982. Franklin called Big 12 games for several years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who reacted to the news of Franklin’s death on Twitter.

Franklin was fired by ESPN in 2011 after he made sexist comments toward a coworker. He brought a wrongful termination lawsuit against the network alleging breach of contract, and the two sides settled out of court.

