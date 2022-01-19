Longtime ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin has died.

Franklin died on Tuesday, according to multiple reports on social media. He was 79.

Just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away.

If you’re a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable and very nice and gracious. RIP.

🙏🏻✝️❤️ — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnesMedia) January 19, 2022

Franklin worked at ESPN calling primarily college basketball and college football games from 1987-2011. He was the play-by-play voice of the Texas Longhorns from 1983-1988 and Houston Oilers from 1977-1982. Franklin called Big 12 games for several years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who reacted to the news of Franklin’s death on Twitter.

Just heard the sad news that my ⁦former @espn⁩ colleague, Ron Franklin, has passed away. An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man. Was a part of so many great ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ broadcasts with him. RIP, partner. pic.twitter.com/e2KhP59y8Q — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 19, 2022

Franklin was fired by ESPN in 2011 after he made sexist comments toward a coworker. He brought a wrongful termination lawsuit against the network alleging breach of contract, and the two sides settled out of court.