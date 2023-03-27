Michelle Beadle shares tragic family news on social media

Former ESPN host Michelle Beadle shared some tragic family news on social media Monday.

Beadle revealed in an Instagram post that her mother, Serenella Paladino, died unexpectedly this week following a fall at the family’s home. Beadle said her family is “understandably devastated and trying to figure out how to move forward.”

“This is, by far, the worst post I will ever make. And while my inclination is to keep it private, I also know that my mom was a badass and a firecracker and as time goes on, and she is inquired about, I won’t want to relive these words repeatedly,” Beadle wrote. “We lost her unexpectedly this week, after a fall in our home. My family is understandably devastated and trying to figure out how to move forward. And while things don’t quite seem real yet, we know that in time, we’ll be able to smile again and remember all the beautiful memories we made together.

“To those of you reading this for the first time, who knew and loved her, I’m sorry to deliver such shitty news this way. To those of you who have already reached out, on behalf of my brother, dad, Penny (her pug), and myself, thank you.”

Beadle, 47, works for the San Antonio Spurs. She also worked for FanDuel and The Athletic after leaving ESPN.

Beadle left ESPN Beadle left ESPN’s “Get Up!” last year after she spoke out against the sport of football and expressed anger over former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer not being fired amid the Zach Smith scandal. She then became the host of “NBA Countdown” before reaching a buyout agreement with ESPN in 2019.