Pat McAfee wore great Halloween costume on his show

There was nothing quite like tuning in to watch “The Pat McAfee Show” on Halloween Friday and seeing the popular host talking while wearing a mask and old man costume.

McAfee and his crew showed up to Friday’s edition of the show in costume. Pat had a blue suit on with an open-collar shirt and tie. He had an old man mask. The funniest thing was seeing him talk while hosting the show because you couldn’t really see his face moving, but you could hear his voice coming from behind that mask. Here is a clip from the show, though it contains some cursing.

Hello beautiful people..



IT IS FEEL GOOD HAPPY HALLOWEEN FRIDAY#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/g9xZmcX0Qm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2025

Was McAfee wearing a specific costume or just dressed as a generic old man? He didn’t seem to have a specific costume. Someone thought that the energetic host was dressed as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

@PatMcAfeeShow went as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/D5AWVOR0ux — Shoes&Sports (@Shoesnsports_) October 31, 2025

Beyond McAfee, Boston Connor was dressed as Harry Potter. Ty Schmit had a custom costume where he was “Heavenly Hulk” — a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan. Tone Digs was dressed as Bill Cowher.

A.J. Hawk was Edward Simpson, which was a composite of all the personalities he sees on TV. Dan Orlovsky dressed as Bart Simpson during his guest appearance.

Nick Saban dressed as himself (no costume) during his appearance. He might need to change that for next year.