Rachel Nichols’ NBA show ‘The Jump’ cancelled for Tuesday

Rachel Nichols has lost a show and reporting job over the Maria Taylor audio clip, and she may be headed for losing a third role.

Nichols’ NBA show “The Jump” was cancelled on Tuesday. “Jalen and Jacoby” aired in its place.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that the plan is for Nichols’ show to air on Wednesday.

Contrary to Marchand’s report, it’s hard to imagine ESPN will air the show on Wednesday. If ESPN was looking for the controversy between Nichols and Taylor to simmer down, they will need to keep waiting. ESPN continued the story by announcing a change on Tuesday. And on Monday, the daughter of an ESPN host piled on Nichols.

So far, Nichols lost her NBA Finals hosting job to Taylor, lost her NBA Finals reporting job to Malika Andrews, and now she may be losing her show, “The Jump.”

Nichols is in her second stint with ESPN and has hosted “The Jump” since returning to the network in 2016.