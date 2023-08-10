 Skip to main content
Rachel Nichols lands new gig with ESPN competitor

August 10, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Rachel Nichols holding a microphone

Mar 19, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; truTV broadcaster Rachel Nichols (center) interviews Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller (left) against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rachel Nichols is about to be back on television.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports this week that the veteran sports host Nichols is joining FOX Sports 1. Nichols will be serving as a regular panelist alongside Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Shannon Sharpe, Bayless’ debate partner on “Undisputed” for the last seven years, recently left FS1 amid much ballyhoo. Rather than appointing a direct replacement for Sharpe, the network has decided to go with a rotating cast of panelists to debate with Bayless. Rapper Lil Wayne will be another such panelist as will this well-known former NFL star.

As for Nichols, she left her longtime employer ESPN (whom she had two separate stints with) in early 2022. Nichols had been taken off the air by the network in 2021 after some comments she made about ex-ESPN colleague Maria Taylor were leaked. She got a notable gig at Showtime late last year and is now set to return to cable TV.

