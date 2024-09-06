Skip Bayless makes big promise about his next job

Skip Bayless is a free agent following his recent exit from FOX Sports 1, but the longtime talk show host is not planning on signing with a new network.

Bayless discussed his future during the latest episode of his “The Skip Bayless Show” podcast, which was released on Thursday. The 72-year-old made a big promise to his fans and followers. Skip said he is “finally free” and is looking forward to sharing his opinions without fear of repercussions from network executives.

“The NFL season is about to start, along with my new life,” Bayless said, as transcribed by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “I have waited a long time for this moment. I am finally free. Free to unleash in ways I never have. Free to give you every bit of me without boundaries or handcuffs or fear of suspension.”

Bayless also shot down the report that he was forced out at FS1, saying his exit is something that he had “planned for several months.”

“I wanted to be my own boss. To bet on myself. To break free from the TV networks I’ve worked for for 35 years,” Bayless added. “For 35 years, I’ve been told, ‘Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Careful! Careful! Careful!’ I’ve tiptoed, sidestepped, pulled punches … no more bosses with huge egos and hidden agendas. No more games that have to be played behind closed network doors. Now I’m free to be one thousand percent me.”

Bayless had been a co-host on “Undisputed” since leaving ESPN for FOX Sports in 2016. He had previously teamed with Stephen A. Smith at ESPN to popularize “First Take,” which Smith has continued to co-host. Bayless then teamed up with Shannon Sharpe for “Undisputed” on FS1, and the relationship between the two seemed to sour.

If he wanted to, Bayless could probably land a job with another network. He is still a polarizing figure, but he has also made plenty of money in his career. It makes sense that he is content working for himself now.