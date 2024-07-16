ESPN addresses talk of potential Skip Bayless return

Skip Bayless is leaving the show that he has hosted since his departure from ESPN eight years ago, which has naturally led to speculation that he might get his old job back. It does not sound like that is on the table, however.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Monday that Bayless is leaving his role as the co-host of the FS1 show “Undisputed.” Bayless has been one of the hosts of “Undisputed” since he left ESPN in 2016. He had previously teamed with Stephen A. Smith at ESPN to popularize “First Take,” which Smith has continued to co-host.

Some have wondered if a reunion could now be in order. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports asked someone at ESPN about the possibility of Bayless returning, and it was essentially ruled out.

“We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors,” an ESPN spokesperson said.

Shannon Sharpe, Bayless’ former co-host on “Undisputed,” left FS1 last year. Sharpe is now part of the “First Take” rotation at ESPN. The relationship between Sharpe and Bayless seemed to be on very rocky ground before Sharpe left FS1, so that may play a factor in whether ESPN would consider bringing back Bayless.

It should be noted that there has been talk in the past about Bayless returning to ESPN, and McCarthy was told Skip and Smith have discussed the possibility of working together again at some point.

The 72-year-old Bayless could decide to work independently rather than joining a new network, but he remains a polarizing figure and will probably have several offers. As of now, it does not sound like one of them will come from ESPN.