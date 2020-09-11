Skip Bayless tries to clarify remarks about Dak Prescott’s depression

Skip Bayless was heavily criticized on Thursday for some comments he made about Dak Prescott’s depression reveal, and the media personality has since tried to clarify the remarks.

During Friday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless said he wanted to emphasize that what he said about Prescott pertained only to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s revelation that he suffered from depression related to the pandemic. Bayless also said he understands clinical depression is “very real” and said anyone suffering from it should seek help.

“What I’m told was misconstrued by many — the only Dak depression I addressed on yesterday’s show was from an interview he taped with Graham Bensinger,” Bayless said. “Dak said that depression happened soon after the pandemic hit, early in the quarantine. I said yesterday that if Dak needed help for pandemic depression, he should have sought counseling then.”

Skip’s concern was clearly that some felt he was downplaying the depression Prescott has experienced in the wake of his brother’s suicide. Prescott’s brother Jace shot himself on April 24, which was early on in the coronavirus pandemic. However, Dak said he had already been suffering from depression related to the pandemic before Jace committed suicide.

Bayless said Thursday that he has no sympathy for Prescott because he’s supposed to be the leader of an NFL team. Prescott and his brother Tad responded to the criticism, and Dez Bryant and others also unloaded on Bayless.