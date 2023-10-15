Fighter making UFC debut gets pulverized in 20 seconds

Brendon Marotte did not have the UFC debut that he likely envisioned on Saturday. The 5’9″ lightweight was dispatched by his opponent in less time than it takes to call an NBA shot clock violation.

Marotte (8-2-0) took on fellow American Terrance McKinney (15-6-0) on the undercard of UFC Vegas 81 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. McKinney wasted little time introducing Marotte to the heightened skill level of fighters in the UFC.

McKinney connected on a vicious knee to Marotte’s face that immediately sent the latter to the floor. McKinney pummeled Marotte on the ground until referee Herb Dean called the fight in 20 seconds flat.

Terrance McKinney gets the KO in 20 seconds. Just his 5th fastest finish…#UFCVegas81 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/KeeHCO1AgM — MMA Maestro (@mmamaestro_) October 14, 2023

McKinney came into the fight as a first-round specialist. According to ESPN, 13 of his 15 prior wins came via round-one knockouts or submissions. McKinney’s match against the newcomer was already the veteran fighter’s eighth bout in the UFC.

Marotte began his career winning six of his first seven fights from 2018 to 2020. He took a break from the cage and returned in 2023. Marotte won two fights earlier in the year before his UFC debut.