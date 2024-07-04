Chael Sonnen deletes X posts after seemingly being hacked

Chael Sonnen deleted several posts made by his X social media account on Wednesday after he was seemingly hacked.

Sonnen, a former UFC fighter, attracted attention on X after his account sent numerous allegations against the likes of Dana White, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, among others. Some were left wondering whether the posts were an example of the loud-mouthed Sonnen doing his usual thing or if he had been hacked. Eventually, a link to a cryptocurrency scam was shared by his X account, leading people to believe Sonnen had been hacked.

All the posts were eventually removed from Sonnen’s account. You can see a screenshot of what some of those posts looked like:

OK wtf just happened behind the scenes??? Chael Sonnen is POPPING OFF! pic.twitter.com/6YmTn9eYKx — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) July 3, 2024

Sonnen last fought in professional MMA in 2019. He faced longtime foe Anderson Silva in a boxing exhibition this year that went five rounds and was ruled a draw.

Known for his trash-talking abilities and wild claims, Sonnen has enjoyed a successful media career over the past decade.