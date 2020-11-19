Chael Sonnen: Mike Tyson will be on PEDs for Roy Jones Jr. fight

Mike Tyson recently spoke about the ways he used to beat drug tests during his legendary boxing career, and former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen is convinced that means Tyson is using illegal performance-enhancing substances now.

Tyson said on his “Hotboxin'” podcast recently that he used to use a prosthetic penis — also known as a Whizzinator — and his son’s or wife’s urine to pass drug tests during his boxing career. He didn’t specify which substance he had used, but Iron Mike said in his book several years ago that he used cocaine and marijuana during his career. Sonnen is convinced that means Tyson is still doing something wrong.

On his YouTube channel recently, Sonnen said he interpreted Tyson’s story as a way of coming clean. He believes it is an indication that Tyson is currently on PEDs and will be for his upcoming fight against Roy Jones Jr.

“It’s very hard to come clean and in many ways, this was Tyson’s attempt to come clean,” Sonnen said, via Darryl Pinto of Essentially Sports. “Not only was Tyson using performance enhancers, he’s using performance enhancers right now. He will go into the Roy Jones fight on performance enhancers right now.”

Sonnen compared Tyson’s admission to one that UFC fighter Jon Jones made. Sonnen believes Jones admitting to cocaine use just a smokescreen to distract people from the fact that he was using PEDs. It should be noted that Sonnen was busted for using PEDs during his MMA career.

Tyson has been training for his exhibition fight against Jones on Nov. 28. The 54-year-old appears to be in tremendous shape based on workout videos he has shared.