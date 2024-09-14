Conor McGregor reacts to surprise news on Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is ready to move on from pursuing his UFC white whale — the long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor.

On Friday, Dana White appeared on the “Spinnin Backfist” podcast and nonchalantly dropped the news that Chandler was no longer set to face McGregor in his next fight.

Instead, White revealed that Chandler is now slated for a rematch against Charles Oliveira in November.

McGregor was not at all happy once the news broke. The former UFC two-division claimed on X that Chandler was ducking him.

But after some time to gather his thoughts, a more level-headed McGregor held a press conference Friday to address the news.

The Irishman stated that he’s been doing everything to stay ready and felt blindsided by the news. But he remained optimistic that the fight versus Chandler could still happen at a later date.

“As far as [Michael] Chandler rematching Charles [Oliveira], I’m happy with the date,” said McGregor. “It’s November. Maybe we can still do it after, if they’re not going to line me up on December, January, February. I’m just a bit out of the loop with it. All I can do is carry on doing what I’m doing.”

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to face off in June as the main event of UFC 303. But the fight was called off after McGregor suffered a gruesome-looking toe injury.

McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since July 2021. Chandler has also been away from the UFC spotlight for a couple of years partly in pursuit of a bout against McGregor.