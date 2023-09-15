Dana White makes big revelation about his family in new interview

Dana White has long been considered one of the most ruthless top executives in sports. The UFC CEO stayed on-brand with a recent revelation about his family.

The 54-year-old opened up about his parents during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Thursday. Morgan asked White whether his “difficult” relationship with his parents gave him the drive to succeed.

The UFC exec stated that the troubled relationship both fueled him in business and helped make him a better father. According to White, his parents taught him exactly what not to do in raising his children.

White also revealed, for the first time, that both his parents recently died (6:48 mark).

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this, but my parents both died recently. I don’t like talking about it. But yeah, my parents both died recently,” White revealed to Morgan.

White added that he had “no feelings” regarding the deaths of both of his parents. He was adamant that he had put his relationship with his parents completely behind him.

While White did state that he “took care” of his father’s funeral arrangements in Maine, he said that he “had nothing to do” with his mother’s ceremony.

White has never been secretive about his complicated relationship with his parents. White’s mother even wrote a tell-all book about her son in 2011. But despite the animosity that existed up until his parents’ death bed, White also told Morgan that he would not change a single thing about how he was raised. White credits his success to his tough upbringing.

It’s not the first time White has had some of his family business become public. The UFC head honcho also went viral earlier this year over a video of him and his wife slapping each other in a night club.