Fighter Derek Anderson suffered broken nose, broken hand and had kidney failure

MMA fighter Derek Anderson really got beat up on Saturday, and in his training for his fight at Bellator 258.

Anderson (17-4) lost to Michael Page (19-1) via TKO stoppage in their fight at Bellator 258 in Uncasville, Conn. on May 7. Page smashed Anderson’s nose in with a kick during the first round, leading to a stoppage after the round.

Not only was Page’s nose flattened during the fight, but he also revealed on Instagram that he suffered a broken hand landing the first punch. As if all that weren’t enough, Page said he had kidney problems leading up to the fight and had to be hospitalized four times.

Anderson’s revelation on Instagram about his kidney problems during training created an issue. The fighter did not disclose those health issues on pre-fight documents. He was suspended 120 days by the Mohegan Sun Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation and will have to undergo serious medical testing in order to be approved to fight again.

The smashed in nose was only part of Anderson’s health problems.