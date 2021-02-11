Gina Carano fired by Lucasfilm from ‘The Mandalorian’ over conservative social media posts

MMA star-turned-actor Gina Carano has been fired by Lucasfilm from her role as Cara Dune on “The Mandalorian” over her social media activity.

Carano, 38, last fought in MMA in 2009, and got into acting around the same time. She was cast in the role as Dune for “The Mandalorian,” which debuted on Disney+ in 2019 and has aired for two seasons.

Carano has been at the center of numerous controversies on social media over the past year. She has repeatedly questioned government decisions and policies related the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns and mask-wearing. She also mocked people who put gender pronouns in their social media profiles.

The post on Wednesday that triggered the firing came on Carano’s Instagram Story. Carano compared the way German people turned on their Jewish neighbors prior to the Holocaust to the way people have turned against those with (ostensibly) right wing political views.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the post read.

She later deleted the post.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

A fire Gina Carano hashtag trended on social media Wednesday. This was not the first time the cancel culture mob went after Carano over social media, which is the real reason why she was fired.

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Carano had been pushing boundaries for months with her social media activity and seems to enjoy it. She probably had to know that at some point this was going to happen. This outcome likely puts into serious doubt any spinoff show her character might have received on Disney+.