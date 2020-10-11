Joaquin Buckley delivers UFC knockout of the year

Joaquin Buckley delivered the UFC knockout of the year with an absolutely incredible KO at UFC Fight Island 5 on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.

Buckley attempted to kick Impa Kasanganay during the second round of their fight. Kasanganay caught Buckley’s leg, so Buckley responded with a crazy move. He delivered a spinning back kick to Kasanganay’s head for the knockout.

O M G @espnmma One of the most unbelievable KOs you'll ever see #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/drNTxpvria — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2020

That was incredible. A video game knockout.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, that’s only the fourth spinning back kick to the head knockout in UFC history.

Buckley felt he was in line for all sorts of bonuses for the incredible performance.

“We drill to kill, but I never landed it in a fight before. He was coming hard, he had heavy pressure, so I said, ‘why not throw it?'” Buckley said after the game.