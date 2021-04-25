Jon Jones rejects Dana White’s $30 million claim

Jon Jones is calling B.S. on Dana White’s claim about him.

There has been talk about Jones facing Francis Ngannou in a superfight. After Ngannou beat Stipe Miocic, Jones immediately had a match with Ngannou on his mind.

But White, the UFC boss, said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that Ngannou against Derrick Lewis is the “fight that should happen.” White said that Jones wants $30 million to fight Ngannou.

White dismissed the notion of Jones fighting, saying “Bones” wants $30 million.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said, via MMA Fighting. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view, so you just said yourself you think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight, well he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke, that’s how that works.”

Jones heard about White’s comments and shot back on Twitter Friday. He seemed to suggest White was lying.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Maybe White is trying to make Jones look bad publicly so Jones accepts a deal to fight for less. Or maybe White was embellishing so that the public will understand why the UFC makes a fight with Lewis instead.