Khabib Nurmagomedov throws shade at Conor McGregor after loss

Conor McGregor’s big rival Khabib Nurmagomedov threw shade at The Notorious for losing at UFC 257 on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor, who was fighting for the first time in a year, lost to Dustin Poirier via second-round TKO. He got knocked out cold and became the subject of numerous funny memes.

After the defeat, Khabib took his shot at McGregor. He said the result was predictable after Conor ditched his team.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

John Kavanagh remains McGregor’s coach, so it’s unclear what Khabib means by McGregor changing teams. Maybe Khabib believes McGregor did not have high-quality sparring partners for the fight.

McGregor and Khabib had lots of beef prior to and following their big fight at UFC 229 in 2018. Khabib probably can’t resist kicking McGregor when he is down.