MMA fighter got knocked out cold 4 seconds into fight

Jose Aldo can now rest easy knowing someone else has him well beaten in the early KO department.

Legacy Fighting Alliance middleweight Jake Woodley (8-1-0) knocked out David Wright (6-3-0) just four seconds into their LFA 235 co-main event fight at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. Woodley threw a wicked right haymaker that landed in the opening second of the bout, which immediately knocked Wright unconscious.

The referee instantly realized that Wright was out cold and stopped the fight before Woodley could do any more damage to his downed foe. Check out the vicious one-punch KO below.

The match timer had not even appeared yet when the punch landed. Woodley’s four-second KO was the fastest in Legacy Fighting Alliance and one of the quickest in MMA history bar none.

Woodley interestingly had UFC legend Holly Holm in his corner. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, who famously knocked out Ronda Rousey, may have given Woodley some effective advice about finishing a fight with flair.