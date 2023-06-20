MMA fighter Chris Lencioni in ICU after serious medical episode

Bellator MMA fighter Chris Lencioni is battling for his life after he recently suffered a cardiac arrest.

Amy Kaplan of Fansided tweeted on June 10 that a source close to Lencioni’s family told her the 28-year-old collapsed at his gym while training. Kaplan received conflicting information regarding how serious the situation was. The tweet was later deleted, which Kaplan said Monday that she did at the request of Lencioni’s family.

According to a GoFundMe page that was started on Monday by Lencioni’s mother-in-law, Lencioni has been in the intensive care unit since suffering a cardiac arrest on June 8.

“As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet,” Angela Hibbard wrote. “We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle.”

Lencioni’s wife Marca also shared a message via Cris’ Instagram page.

“On Thursday 6/8 there was an incident while Cris was training, and he experienced a cardiac arrest,” Marca wrote. “The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived.

“We are currently in another state. He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make.”

Lencioni has won his last four fights and has a record of 11-3 for his career. He was scheduled to fight James Gallagher on Aug. 11 at Bellator 298, but that now seems likely to be canceled or postponed.