Fighter had the most gruesome cut at UFC 303

UFC women’s bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva suffered a gruesome cut on her forehead Saturday that prematurely ended her UFC 303 fight against Macy Chiasson at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Chiasson (11-3-0) was awarded a TKO victory over Silva (10-4-1) via doctor’s stoppage midway through the second round of their three-round bout.

The gash was as wide as Silva’s entire right eyebrow. The cut appeared to be so deep that Silva’s corner could not prevent blood from pouring out of it. (Warning: the image below is graphic.)

This cut on Mayra Bueno Silva's head 😳 #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/7TcqT68z03 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

Silva was far from happy about the stoppage. “Sheetara” shook her head and made a “thumbs down” sign after the fight was officially called. Silva then approached UFC president Dana White to plead her case — but to no avail.

❌ The fight's been called! A NASTY cut opens up on the forehead of Mayra Bueno Silva and there's no choice but to stop this one. #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/t2f263PRAY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 30, 2024

Saturday’s result marked the first time Silva has lost two consecutive fights in her MMA career. She was coming off a unanimous decision defeat at UFC 297 against reigning women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington.