UFC significantly increases bonuses for Freedom 250 card

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Friday that the promotion will award record fight-night bonuses at UFC Freedom 250, the historic event taking place Sunday on the South Lawn of the White House.

The card will feature two $400,000 bonuses for the fighters in the Fight of the Night and two $425,000 bonuses for Performance of the Night winners. The increases stem from a new partnership with World Liberty Financial, which is contributing an additional $250,000 to the bonus pool, alongside support from Crypto.com.

These figures more than triple the standard $100,000 post-fight bonuses implemented earlier in the year and surpass the previous high of $300,000 awarded at UFC 300. In total, the 14 fighters on the card are competing for approximately $1.65 million in bonus money, providing substantial incentive for exciting performances.

White made the announcement during a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, emphasizing that the show will proceed regardless of weather concerns.

The event, headlined by Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje and featuring Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane, airs live on Paramount+ starting at 8:00 p.m. ET Sunday night.

The elevated payouts underscore the unique significance of this landmark UFC card.