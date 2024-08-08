French athlete proposes after Olympics race, but there is a twist

A French runner pulled off a surprising move after running in her Olympics race on Tuesday in Paris.

Alice Finot finished fourth in the 3000 meter steeplechase with a time of 8:58.67. After finishing the race, Finot got an Olympics pin that said “Love is in Paris” and put it on her boyfriend’s shirt.

Finot then got down on one knee and proposed to boyfriend Bruno Martinez, who is a triathlete from Spain.

French athlete came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and asked for her boyfriend's hand …pic.twitter.com/ofs9DocirE — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 7, 2024

The two have been together for nine years without being married.

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose,” Finot told reporters afterwards.

Finot, 33, also said that since they had been together so long without him proposing, she thought it was maybe up to her to do so.

The twist to this proposal is that the woman proposed to the man, which is unusual in America. But in France, the proposal/engagement/wedding process is much different than in the United States.