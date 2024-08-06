How much money is Snoop Dogg being paid by NBC to promote Olympics?

Fans pretty much cannot watch NBC’s coverage of the Olympics without seeing Snoop Dogg. Is he that big of an Olympics fan that he just happens to be watching all the events in Paris?

No, he is a paid correspondent for NBC, and he reportedly is getting paid a ton of money for the gig.

Henry McNamara, a partner at Great Oaks Venture Capital, shared a post on social media Sunday that contained information about Snoop’s compensation.

“Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics,” McNamara wrote on X.

$500,000 per day plus expenses? That sounds like a pretty sweet deal for the music star.

The 52-year-old rapper has been shown by NBC in attendance for multiple events at the Olympics. He has effectively served as a “hype guy” in Paris, while also providing some limited sporting commentary.

That’s a lot of money to a guy who still writes his posts on X in language that reflects his gang ties.

If there’s one way to make the Olympics seem “cool” and appeal to the under-50 audience, it’s by having Snoop involved. Is the money — nearly $10 million — worth it?