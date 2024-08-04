Viral video shows Adele pausing her show to watch Sha’Carri Richardson’s race

The Paris Olympics continue to captivate audiences around the globe, even in the middle of live concerts.

An awesome video went viral on Saturday of the moment that music star Adele paused her show to watch the women’s 100 meter race at the Paris Games. Adele is currently in the middle of a 10-show residency in Munich, Germany but briefly stopped her concert on Saturday night to stream the 100m race, starring U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Check out the cool clip of the race airing live on the video board at the show (which was originally posted to X by user Fabian Sommavilla).

Adele stops her show to watch Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m Women’s Final at the Olympics! #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/ilgypxxfuC — . (@adelesremedyy) August 3, 2024

The almost complete silence of the crowd as they watched the race intently was definitely a sight to behold there.

Adele said in an interview Friday night that she was rooting for Richardson to win.

“I’m very excited about watching the 100 meters tomorrow,” the “Someone Like You” singer said, per Complex. “I want Sha’Carri Richardson to win, fingers crossed. But whoever wins, that’s amazing.”

Richardson didn’t end up winning the race, as Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia took home the gold with a stellar time of 10.72 seconds. But Richardson was still impressive enough to win the silver medal with a time of 10.87 seconds, securing her first-ever medal at the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old Richardson has had a long road back after a series of disappointing results, including back in 2022 at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. While she was not quite able to take home the gold on Saturday, Richardson had plenty cheering her on as she won the silver, including Adele some 500 miles away.