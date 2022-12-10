Video: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after World Cup upset

Portugal became the latest team to suffer a major World Cup upset on Saturday when they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Morocco, and the outcome was too much to take for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was left in tears after Morocco’s 1-0 victory, which knocked Portugal out of the tournament. It also deprived the legendary forward of what may be his final chance to win the World Cup.

An emotional Ronaldo heads into the tunnel after Portugal's elimination pic.twitter.com/HUR2HWBLy2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

The tournament was an up-and-down one for Ronaldo, who actually came off the bench in both the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals. Portugal looked dynamic without him in a dominant win over Switzerland, but they were stifled by a sturdy Moroccan defense on Saturday. Ronaldo came on fairly early in the second half, but was unable to provide the spark that the Portuguese were looking for.

Ronaldo turns 38 in February, and there is a legitimate chance that this was his last World Cup appearance. He did win the European Championship in 2016 with Portugal, but his World Cup dreams may ultimately go unfulfilled.