England star Harry Kane had hilarious voice mishap after win over Mexico

Harry Kane may need to rest his vocal cords as well as his legs for the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The England striker was being asked about a concerning moment following his team’s 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kane’s teammate, Jordan Henderson, needed to be stretchered off the field following a nasty spill during the team’s celebration.

Kane was trying to give a serious update, but couldn’t help but laugh as his voice made it sound like he belonged on the U.K version of “Sesame Street.”

“Jordan, just there,” Kane said before realizing he had lost his voice. “My voice is gone. Hendo, just there, fell over there. I think he’s okay. Something to do with his arm.”

One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry :) pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

There’s a simple explanation as to why England’s top striker could barely get a word out. Kane had just been belting his lungs out to “Wonderwall” moments prior as his team celebrated with the Three Lions fans who made the trip to Mexico City.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WATCH: England sing 'Wonderwall' with fans at the Azteca after eliminating Mexico from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/BvwWfUQwLN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 6, 2026

Kane even got a seal of approval from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

Kane scored a decisive penalty kick in the 60th minute that proved to be the difference in the match. The goal pushed England ahead 3-1, which was a much-needed cushion given that their side had been reduced to ten men following a 54th-minute red card issued to Jarell Quansah.

Mexico scored a penalty kick of their own in the 69th minute, but failed to find the equalizer that would have sent the crowd roaring inside the fabled stadium.

Instead, Kane and the Three Lions were the ones roaring until their voices gave out.