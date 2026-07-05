England player stretchered off the field after scary fall during celebration

England midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a concerning injury as his team celebrated advancing to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

England survived a thrilling contest against Mexico to win 3-2 in their Round of 16 clash at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The Three Lions pulled it off despite falling to ten men after right back Jarell Quansah was sent off shortly after halftime.

The vibes were high after the victory. England’s players celebrated near the team’s fan section, singing along to the British song “Wonderwall.” Henderson hurt himself as he tried to jump the digital advertisement screen. The 36-year-old veteran stumbled as he tried to leap over the screen and violently slammed into the grass.

You can see the moment happen towards the end of the video below.

Henderson needed to be stretchered off the field and was seen using an oxygen mask, as the stadium stands over 7,000 feet above sea level.

Jordan Henderson appeared to injure his arm during England's post-game celebrations, after jumping the advertising hoarding 🙁



He had to be stretchered off and needed oxygen. pic.twitter.com/4vrJZOeBVK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 6, 2026

England head coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters that Henderson had suffered a serious wrist injury and that the initial diagnosis was “not good.”

“Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad,” Tuchel said, via The Athletic’s Luke Bosher and Jack Lang.

“I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist,” Tuchel added during his later press conference. “It’s quite serious. He’s in hospital. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”

Henderson did not play in Sunday’s match. But he did receive a yellow card while warming up late in England’s 3-2 win.