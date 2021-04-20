Report: English teams were paid by UEFA to withdraw from Super League

The British Premier League’s “Big Six” teams have withdrawn from the European Super League that was announced on Sunday. Many of the teams cited the overwhelmingly negative reaction from fans and even the U.K. government in guiding their decision to withdraw. Chelsea fans protested outside the club’s home complex on Tuesday in opposition of the move (videos here).

But a report suggests there might have been another motivating factor in the move.

Mundo Deportivo reported Tuesday that the Big Six were offered significant sums of money by UEFA to withdraw from the Super League.

The reported payoff puts into question what the motivations and intentions from the British clubs were all along. Were they really intending to leave for the Super League? Did they use it as leverage to get a large payoff from UEFA that they felt they deserved?

When the Super League was originally announced on Sunday, 12 teams had agreed to join. There were plans to have 15 permanent members and 20 total teams. The English teams withdrawing leaves six teams remaining: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. It’s unclear where the Super League goes from here.