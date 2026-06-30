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France makes World Cup history with dominant win over Sweden

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Kylian Mbappe reacting
July 15, 2018; Moscow, Russia; France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after defeating Croatia in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Luzhniki Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Kylian Mbappé and France continue to look like one of the most dominant teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, France beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Mbappe had two more goals, giving him a total of six through four games.

And, France made World Cup history by becoming the first team to win three straight games by three or more goals, according to Greg Harvey of OptaStats.

Here is what France has done thus far in the World Cup:

  • 3-1 win over Senegal
  • 3-0 win over Iraq
  • 4-1 win over Norway
  • 3-0 win over Sweden

The 3-0 victory is the largest knockout-stage win since 1998, the year France won the World Cup final as the host country.

Mbappé’s second goal of the match, which was the third for his team, puts the star Frenchman one goal behind the record held by Argentina star Lionel Messi.

France now moves on to the Round of 16 with a huge win and will face Paraguay on Saturday, July 4, in Philadelphia, Pa. The winner of that match will face the winner of Canada-Maracco in the quarterfinals.

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