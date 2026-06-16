Kylian Mbappé makes history for France at 2026 World Cup

France began the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Senegal on Tuesday at New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

France held Senegal scoreless all the way until the final minutes, and it was Kylian Mbappé who made French history in a number of ways on Tuesday.

Mbappé scored the first goal of the game and then the last, and set the following records in the process, according to ESPN Insights:

Most World Cup goals by a Frenchman (14)

Most major-tournament goals by a Frenchman (15)

Most national team goals by a Frenchman (58)

Here was the final goal of the match, and the one that made Mbappé the top scorer in French history.

Absolute GOLAZO from Mbappé! 🇫🇷



Kylian Mbappé is now France's ALL-TIME leading goalscorer pic.twitter.com/5phfectcIY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

Mbappé went without a goal in the two international friendlies France played before the World Cup began, but he started off this year on a strong note with two goals en route to a victory.

Mbappe is now also third on the list for World Cup goals all-time.

Only Miroslav Klose (16) and Ronaldo (15) have more World Cup goals than Kylian Mbappe (14).



The France forward is now his country's all-time top goalscorer with 58 goals and their top scorer at a World Cup.



All in an afternoon's work. pic.twitter.com/HbzMlfohPI — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 16, 2026

France is in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and Norway, and they are expected to be the favorites to win the group.

France next faces Iraq on Monday, June 23, at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa., before a showdown against Norway on Friday, June 26, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.