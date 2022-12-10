Brother of Grant Wahl questions how soccer reporter died in Qatar

Eric Wahl, the brother of Grant Wahl, has questions about the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death.

Famed soccer reporter Grant Wahl collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday and died. Grant disclosed on his most recent podcast episode, released on Thursday, that he had been battling bronchitis and made two visits to a media medical center.

Eric is still suspicious about the death.

Eric posted a video on Instagram Friday evening in which he shared the news about Grant and expressed serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for help,” Eric said in the video.

In a comment on the post, Eric Wahl shared some more information surrounding the matter.

“We’re still trying to find out (what happened). He collapsed at the stadium, was given cpr, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House,” Eric wrote in a comment on the post.

Celine is a reference to Grant’s wife Celine Gounder.

In his video, Eric referenced the shirt Grant wore to Qatar.

Grant, a well known soccer reporter who previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, was detained at the beginning of the World Cup in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt.

“Grant Wahl is my brother. He is a soccer journalist covering the World Cup. Qataris detained him for an effing shirt. Imagine being an LGBTQAI+ Qatari. Shame on @FIFA for losing all control over this corrupt World Cup. Sincerely, Grant’s gay brother,” Eric wrote in a post on November 21.

Grant reported about the matter:

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Grant had been reporting about the Argentina-Netherlands match when he collapsed.

Just an incredible designed set-piece goal by the Netherlands. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

Leandro Paredes is always the opposite of a calming influence. No idea how he's still on the field. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

Just earlier in the day, he was covering the Brazil-Croatia match.

Croatia's Juranovic is having one of the best performances by a right back that I have seen in a long time. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

Here is a photo Grant posted on Instagram in March of him and his brother Eric.