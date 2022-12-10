 Skip to main content
Soccer reporter Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup

December 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Soccer reporter Grant Wahl died on Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48.

Wahl, among the most well known soccer journalists in the country, covered soccer on his own website grantwahl.com, as well as for CBS Sports. He previously was the longtime soccer reporter for Sports Illustrated.

Wahl was covering the World Cup matches between Croatia and Brazil, as well as the Netherlands and Argentina, prior to his death. He reportedly collapsed while covering the Netherlands-Argentina match.

US Soccer shared the news in a statement released on Friday night.

Wahl’s wife Celine Gounder shared the following tweet:

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl’s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight.

“I’m in complete shock.”

Wahl had mentioned on his most recent podcast that he had gone to a medical center twice because of health concerns. He said he was wearing himself down from his coverage and thought he had bronchitis.

Wahl also said there was “a lot of general sickness, coughing, colds,” among reporters at the World Cup.

“I can’t wait to be on the other side of what I have,” he said in the podcast, which was published on Thursday, a day before his death.

Wahl drew headlines on November 21 for wearing a rainbow shirt to a World Cup match. He was detained by security after refusing to remove the shirt.

Wahl had also been critical of Qatar.

Wahl’s brother Eric has questioned the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death.

Grant Wahl
.

