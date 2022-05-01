 Skip to main content
Hope Solo entering alcohol rehab following DWI arrest

April 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Hope Solo during a game

Aug 9, 2016; Manaus, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) walks off the field during the first round match against Colombia in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Arena da Amazonia. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Hope Solo is heading to rehab.

Solo shared a statement on Twitter Friday in which she said she would be entering treatment to adddress her “challenges with alcohol.”

Solo said that she asked the Soccer Hall of Fame to defer her induction until 2023.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision,” Solo said in her statement.

Solo, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem, N.C. on March 31 for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and child abuse. A later report revealed that Solo was asleep with her 2-year-old twins in the car.

Solo was the goalkeeper of the US Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000-2016. She helped the team win two Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

