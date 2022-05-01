Hope Solo entering alcohol rehab following DWI arrest
Hope Solo is heading to rehab.
Solo shared a statement on Twitter Friday in which she said she would be entering treatment to adddress her “challenges with alcohol.”
Solo said that she asked the Soccer Hall of Fame to defer her induction until 2023.
“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision,” Solo said in her statement.
Solo, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem, N.C. on March 31 for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and child abuse. A later report revealed that Solo was asleep with her 2-year-old twins in the car.
Solo was the goalkeeper of the US Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000-2016. She helped the team win two Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.