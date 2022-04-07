Troubling new details emerge in Hope Solo’s DWI arrest

Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina last week after she was allegedly driving while impaired with her children in the car, and some troubling new details about the incident have emerged.

According to a police report that was obtained by Us Weekly, a witness said Solo had been “passed out behind (the) wheel for over (one) hour” before she was arrested. Officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department noticed Solo smelled of alcohol and had red eyes when they woke her up.

Solo refused to submit to a field sobriety test. She was arrested for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and child abuse. Her 2-year-old twins were in the car at the time.

Rich Nichols, Solo’s attorney, issued a statement last Friday about the arrest. He said the “story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest” and that Solo is looking forward to defending herself. Solo also issued a statement, which you can read here.

Solo, 40, has been in trouble with the law multiple times before. She faced troubling domestic violence allegations for an incident that took place in 2014. Solo was also accused of berating police officers during her husband Jerramy Stevens’ DUI arrest in 2015.

Solo and Stevens, a former NFL tight end, have been married since 2012. They have two children together — twins who just turned 2.

Solo was the goalkeeper of the US Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000-2016. She helped the team win two Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Photo: Aug 9, 2016; Manaus, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) walks off the field during the first round match against Colombia in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Arena da Amazonia. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports