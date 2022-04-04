Hope Solo issues statement about arrest

Hope Solo is facing some extremely troubling allegations after she was arrested last week, but the former soccer star says the charges against her are misleading.

Solo was arrested on Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was pulled over while driving with her two children, and officers suspected that she was impaired. The 40-year-old was booked for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse.

Solo released a statement on Friday through her attorney. The lawyer, Rich Nichols, said Solo “wants everyone to know that her kids are her life.” He also said “the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest” and that Solo is looking forward to defending herself.

Solo herself then issued a statement on Saturday.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Solo, 40, has been in trouble with the law multiple times before. She faced troubling domestic violence allegations for an incident that took place in 2014. Solo was also accused of berating police officers during her husband Jerramy Stevens’ DUI arrest in 2015.

Solo and Stevens, a former NFL tight end, have been married since 2012. They have two children together — twins who just turned 2.

Solo was the goalkeeper of the US Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000-2016. She helped the team win two Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Photo: Aug 9, 2016; Manaus, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) walks off the field during the first round match against Colombia in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Arena da Amazonia. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports