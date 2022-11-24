 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 23, 2022

Japanese call of game-winning goal to upset Germany was awesome

November 23, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read

Japan celebrating their World Cup goal

Japan managed to take down Goliath on Wednesday, and the local call of it made the moment even better.

In their Group E opening match at the World Cup in Qatar, Japan toppled the heavily-favored Germany by a 2-1 final. Japan fell behind 1-0 early after conceding an İlkay Gündoğan penalty kick goal in the 33rd minute. But they battled back with an equalizer by substitute Ritso Doan in the 75th minute. Then in the 83rd minute, Japan’s Takuma Asano, who was another late sub, controlled the ball off a free kick and deposited it in the top shelf of the net, beating famed German keeper Manuel Neuer.

Here is the awesome local call in Japan of both goals, including the eventual winner by Asano.

You can view a longer call of the Asano goal (with English subtitles) here.

Germany has posted a top-three finish in four of the last five World Cups (including winning it all in 2014). They also hadn’t lost a World Cup match when leading at halftime since 1974 (a streak of 21 straight contests).

But none of that deterred Japan, who pulled off the upset of the tournament so far along with Saudi Arabia’s improbable win over Argentina on Tuesday. But perhaps we should not be surprised since Japan has a rich history of these kinds of special moments at the World Cup.

Article Tags

Germany soccerJapanWorld Cup 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus