Lionel Messi’s ankle looked messed up during Copa America final

It’s not hard to see why Lionel Messi was taken off the pitch early Sunday during Argentina’s Copa America final against Colombia.

In the 64th minute of the match, Messi fell to the grass at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was hurt after a hard challenge from Colombian right-back Santiago Arias.

Messi stayed on the ground and grabbed at his right ankle for several minutes as medical staff tried to ease his pain.

Once Messi was helped back to his feet, he immediately took off his right shoe and threw it to the ground in frustration. He was substituted by Nicolas Gonzalez. Messi was in tears as he sat on the bench in what was still a 0-0 contest.

Messi is in tears as he is subbed off due to injury 💔 pic.twitter.com/t0l3OLLuWf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2024

Messi had already gone down with an ankle injury in the first half but had continued to play.

The match stayed scoreless by the end of the second half, which led to extra time. The FOX broadcast showed Messi’s ankle during the 91st minute looking completely swollen.

Despite Messi’s injury, the reigning Copa America champions were able to defend their title. Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 thanks to a 112th minute goal from Lautaro Martinez.