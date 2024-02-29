Former Manchester United soccer star suspended 4 years for doping

A former soccer star for Manchester United has received a major suspension after failing an anti-doping test.

NADO (The Italian Anti-Doping Organization) announced on Thursday that midfielder Paul Pogba, who currently plays for in the country for Serie A giant Juventus, has been suspended for four years for doping. Pogba was initially handed a provisional suspension last September after a drug test revealed levels of testoterone in Pogba not produced by the body.

The Athletic notes that FIFA guidelines allow for anti-doping suspensions ranging from two to four years, depending on if the player was deemed to have intentionally committed the rule violation.

The 30-year-old Pogba said in a statement that he was “sad, shocked and heartbroken” by the news. He added that he believes that the verdict is “incorrect” and plans to appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Paul Pogba: “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of… — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) February 29, 2024

Pogba returned to Juventus in 2022 after having an earlier stint with them from 2012-16. Once regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world, Pogba joined English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United on a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million in 2016. He also has 91 total caps on the international level for his native France, including during their 2018 World Cup victory.

The suspension for Pogba is backdated to Aug. 2023. As such, he will be eligible to return in Aug. 2027 if the Court of Arbitration for Sport does not grant his appeal.