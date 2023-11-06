MLS referee rams into player in crucial moment of playoff game

A referee collided with a Vancouver Whitecaps FC player Sunday in the closing moments of the team’s season-ending MLS Cup playoff defeat.

The Whitecaps were facing elimination against Los Angeles FC at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Vancouver trailed 1-0 in stoppage time and was desperate for a game-tying goal to force a penalty shoot-out. The Whitecaps had a chance for a late attempt on goal after being awarded a corner kick in the 93rd minute.

Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schöpf appeared poised to take possession of the ball but was knocked down to the ground by referee Tim Ford. LAFC mounted a counter-attack soon after and scored on an empty net on the other end.

The goal was eventually wiped away due to LAFC being offside. But the referee’s inadvertent tackle still took away what was shaping up to be the Whitecaps’ best chance at a late equalizer.

One of the most chaotic ways to end your season I've ever seen. A well-executed pick by the referee and the Vancouver Whitecaps crash out of the MLS Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4re1TBnEU5 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 6, 2023

Whitecaps fans and players alike were already heated toward Ford earlier in the game. The veteran official awarded LAFC a penalty kick after Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon fouled LAFC’s Mario Gonzalez. LAFC winger Denis Bouanga converted the penalty for the game’s only goal.

Smashed it with accuracy! 🎯@BouangaDenis gives his side the lead from the spot.@LAFC // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JFqc2ZV1lO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 6, 2023

Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini, who was sent off shortly after Ford’s collision with Schöpf, was also critical of the referee after the game.

“The referee was a disaster, we have to be completely honest,” said Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini, via Nick Wells of the Canadian Press. “Everyone can have a worst performance, they probably had their worst performance of their season.”

The Whitecaps lost 2-0 in the best-of-three series against LAFC, who advance to the MLS Playoffs Semifinals. LAFC will face the winner of the series between the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas, who are tied 1-1.