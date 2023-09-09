Neymar fans invade pitch to take selfie with him during World Cup qualifier

Neymar energized his fans with his play during Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifier matchup on their home soil on Friday. The excitement might have bubbled up a bit too much for a couple of fans.

Brazil dominated Bolivia 5-1 in their opening qualifier match held at Mangueirão Stadium in Belem, Brazil. Neymar scored two second-half goals in the 61st and 93rd minutes — his 78th and 79th while donning Brazilian colors. The first one broke a tie with footballing legend Pele to become the country’s top goal-scorer in history.

Neymar bounced back after missing a penalty kick in the first half that would have sealed the record moments earlier.

🚨GOAL | Brazil 4-0 Bolivia | Neymar The best scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team with 78 goalspic.twitter.com/j4uzvVSEaf — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 9, 2023

After Neymar’s second goal, two of his supporters stormed the field and took a selfie with the 31-year-old star before security was able to figure out what was going on. Neymar even posed for the selfie too.

A selfie com Neymar na invasão. pic.twitter.com/t9IKge9r46 — Lucas Musetti Perazolli (@lucas_musetti) September 9, 2023

Here’s another angle of the moment:

🚨 Após o 5° gol do Brasil contra a Bolívia, dois torcedores invadiram o campo do Mangueirão. Os dois tiraram selfie com o Neymar. pic.twitter.com/CNoUJK9pJy — Bianca Diniz (@biancaaadiniz) September 9, 2023

The fans must have been in pretty good shape to have successfully eluded security and then sprinted across the pitch to reach their idol. The stadium security might not be too happy about it, but the pair now have an interesting story to tell their grandchildren one day.