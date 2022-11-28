South Korea coach Paulo Bento given red card for post-match outburst

South Korea lost a tough match to Ghana in the group stage of the World Cup on Monday, and it may wind up being the last contest of the tournament for Paulo Bento.

Bento was shown a red card just after the final whistle sounded in Ghana’s 3-2 victory. The South Korea head coach was irate that his team was awarded a corner kick but that referee Anthony Taylor ended the match before the kick could be taken. As FOX Sports analyst Landon Donovan explained, it is an “unwritten rule” that attacking set pieces in stoppage time should play out before the final whistle is blown.

As you can see in the video below, Bento angrily confronted Taylor over the finish:

South Korea's Head Coach, Paulo Bento is given a red card after the final whistle 🟥 pic.twitter.com/eOoGHl9LLf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

There were 10 minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the match. Stoppage time is subjective, and the official can add on more time for any stoppages that take place during the initial period of added time. Taylor chose not to add any time to the 10 minutes, and South Korea never got to attempt the corner kick.

Because he was given a red card, Bento will not be allowed on the sideline for Friday’s match against his home nation of Portugal. South Korea needs a win in that match to have a change of advancing past the group stage.