Topless Argentina fan goes viral after World Cup final

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup on Sunday in what was arguably the greatest soccer match ever played, and at least one fan in attendance was too excited to keep her shirt on.

After Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks, two fans were shown on the FOX broadcast celebrating topless. One of them was a female. You can see the video, in which the woman mostly has her back turned, below:

The excitement was certainly understandable. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick in the 80th minute. He converted and then netted the equalizer roughly a minute later. The match then went to extra time.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second half of extra time to give Argentina a 3-2 lead. That still was not enough, as Mbappe once again netted an equalizer in the 118th minute after being awarded a penalty kick for an Argentina hand ball.

Argentina eventually defeated France in penalty kicks. FOX analyst Landon Donovan had a great way of summing up all the drama.