US Soccer rebuffed by their big-name target to replace Gregg Berhalter

Despite their best efforts, the U.S. men’s national soccer team will not be getting coached by another Jurgen.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Thursday that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rebuffed an approach from the United States Soccer Federation to take over as their next head coach. Ornstein notes that initial contact was made with Klopp but that Klopp reiterated that he would like to take a break from coaching soccer.

Klopp, 57, is regarded as one of the top soccer managers on the planet. Over nine years in charge of Liverpool, Klopp led the Reds to eight total trophies, including a Premier League title in 2019-20 and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2018-19. Klopp also previously served as the manager of Borussia Dortmund in Germany, guiding them to their two most recent Bundesliga league titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

But Klopp who has worked as a manager since 2001, just stepped down from his post at Liverpool, citing a desire to take some time off. While many, including former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard, had been lobbying for Klopp to take the USMNT job, it seems he has no plans to do so for the time being.

If I was in charge of US Soccer, I would fly to Spain and pay Jurgen Klopp a visit. I believe I could convince him to take the USMNT job. Gregg Berhalter will get the blame for this Copa America but much of the fault lies with the players.https://t.co/o7kEDkSgEW — Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) July 3, 2024

Earlier this week, the U.S. officially decided to sack manager Gregg Berhalter after six years of mostly disappointing performances by the national team (most recently, a flameout in the group stage of this year’s Copa America tournament). While it is possible that they could still circle back to Klopp in time for the 2026 World Cup (for which the U.S. will be one of the host nations), a different manager will have to take over for now.