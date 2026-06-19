USA player had to help cramping ref during World Cup game

Team USA players had to help out the referee late in Friday’s FIFA World Cup game against Australia.

Referee Felix Zwayer suddenly dealt with cramps during the waning moments of Friday’s game at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Wash. In an odd sight, players had to intervene and try to help him through it and finish the game. Forward Folarin Balogun could even be seen stretching Zwayer’s leg out.

Flo Balogun helps stretch out the referee pic.twitter.com/iQLHCX2wuc — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

Weather conditions were warm for Friday’s game, and like the players, the referee has to run and cover a lot of ground during a match. It is fairly rare to see an official actually felled by cramps, but it is not unprecedented.

Zwayer was able to get back up and finish the game without further incident.

As for the game itself, the Americans won 2-0 against Australia to guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout round. Impressively, they did so without star player Christian Pulisic as well. They could clinch first place in the group as early as Friday depending on the result of the evening game between Turkey and Paraguay.