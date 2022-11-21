Walker Zimmerman roasted for costing US a win with dumb foul

The US Men’s National Team came away with a draw in their first game of the 2022 World Cup on Monday, and many are pointing the finger at Walker Zimmerman for the disappointing outcome.

USA had a 1-0 lead over Wales in 80th minute when defender Walker Zimmerman committed a foul in the box. Zimmerman took Wales captain Gareth Bale to the ground with a hard challenge and did not get nearly enough of the ball.

PENALTY FOR WALES pic.twitter.com/B0aL5DasgW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022

The foul gave Bale a penalty kick, which he buried to even the match at 1-1.

Bale sends the penalty home and ties it for Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XCU4Hohfd9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022

Many pointed out that the foul was particularly bad since Bale had his back to the goal and was not in position to get a shot off. Twitter was not kind to Zimmerman:

Everyone looking at Walker Zimmerman when he gets to the dressing room pic.twitter.com/ELGUNVTqyi — Rob Usry (@RobUsry) November 21, 2022

Team USA looking at Zimmerman in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/InpFWs6IYd — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) November 21, 2022

Just a remarkably stupid penalty by Walker Zimmerman — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) November 21, 2022

Walker Zimmerman couldn't have made a bigger mistake. What a terrible challenge. Ugh. — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) November 21, 2022

That was so damn reckless Zimmerman — USMNT 🇺🇸 Thoughts (@USMNT_Thoughts) November 21, 2022

That's an utterly moronic challenge by Walker Zimmerman. You just can't do that. Best #USMNT CB makes a gargantuan mistake. Just so so stupid. — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) November 21, 2022

The draw felt like a win for Wales and a loss for Team USA, who dominated the entire first half. Teams that win their opening match of the World Cup almost always advance past the group stage, so the US have now made their path much more difficult. They will face England on Friday in what will likely be their toughest challenge of group play.