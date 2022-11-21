 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 21, 2022

Walker Zimmerman roasted for costing US a win with dumb foul

November 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Walker Zimmerman commits a costly foul

The US Men’s National Team came away with a draw in their first game of the 2022 World Cup on Monday, and many are pointing the finger at Walker Zimmerman for the disappointing outcome.

USA had a 1-0 lead over Wales in 80th minute when defender Walker Zimmerman committed a foul in the box. Zimmerman took Wales captain Gareth Bale to the ground with a hard challenge and did not get nearly enough of the ball.

The foul gave Bale a penalty kick, which he buried to even the match at 1-1.

Many pointed out that the foul was particularly bad since Bale had his back to the goal and was not in position to get a shot off. Twitter was not kind to Zimmerman:

The draw felt like a win for Wales and a loss for Team USA, who dominated the entire first half. Teams that win their opening match of the World Cup almost always advance past the group stage, so the US have now made their path much more difficult. They will face England on Friday in what will likely be their toughest challenge of group play.

Article Tags

Team USA SoccerWalker ZimmermanWorld Cup 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus