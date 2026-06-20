Zlatan Ibrahimovic has definitive take on Team USA’s chances at the World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has officially hopped on the U.S. Men’s National Team bandwagon at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary Swedish striker was on FOX’s postgame panel Friday following Team USA’s win over Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., to remain atop Group D. The Americans went ahead in the 11th minute courtesy of a Cameron Burgess own goal, then scored another via an Alex Freeman header on a deflected ball that hovered right in front of goal.

After the result, FOX host Rebecca Lowe asked Ibrahimovic for a succinct answer on Team USA’s chances to win it all. Ibra obliged.

Lowe: “Zlatan, I want one word from you. Can the US win this World Cup, yes or no?”

Ibrahimovic: “Yes.”

Zlatan has spoken.@Ibra_Official gives a one-word answer on whether the @USMNT can win the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/FUkm6vShb7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

Ibrahimovic has never been afraid to speak his mind in the past. If he legitimately thought the World Cup hosts were pretenders, he would probably have said so.

The USMNT has been in fine form to start the World Cup, with two decisive wins over Paraguay and Australia to all but secure the top spot in Group D. The Americans won on Friday despite star winger Christian Pulisic being kept off the field by a lingering calf injury.

Pulisic got kicked in the back of the leg during the first half of last week’s match against Paraguay, which prompted head coach Mauricio Pochettino to keep him out for the second half. Despite the player and coach making it seem like the early substitution was precautionary, Pulisic still sat out the game against Australia.

Ibrahimovic and thousands of other soccer fans may be starting to think that could be Team USA’s year. But the USMNT would more than likely need Pulisic healthy and producing to make the prediction come true.