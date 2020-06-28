Report: FOX ends golf TV package, which will go to NBC Sports

FOX made a big move in the golf world when it signed the rights to televise the US Open and other U.S. Golf Association events beginning in 2015. The contract, which they won in 2013, was for 12 years and $1.2 billion, meaning they were paying $100 million per year. But now FOX is getting out of that deal.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Sunday night that FOX is getting out of the last seven years of its contract. Instead, NBC Sports will take over.

NEWS: Fox is getting out of golf and the least seven years of its 12 year, $1.2B is moving to NBC Sports, The Post has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 29, 2020

ESPN and NBC held the USGA rights prior to FOX winning the bid.

NBC Sports (which also owns the Golf Channel) and CBS own the TV rights to the PGA Tour, so this deal seemingly will strengthen NBC Sports’ golf coverage.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the AP says a source told them NBC is getting a discount and the rights for less than half the amount. And no, that old sex talk incident had anything to do with this development.